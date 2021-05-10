 
     
PM Citu: I'll leave for Brussels soon; economic growth must be sped up; solution-sucessful PNNR

Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin announced on Monday that he will travel to Brussels in the coming days, stating that, at this moment, the Government must think of ways to speed up economic growth, the solution being that of having a "successful" National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR).

"Now I am focusing on what comes after the pandemic. (...) I will leave for Brussels in the next few days. The pandemic will pass, we have the doses and this situation will pass and we need to think about how to speed up economic growth in the next period. The solution we have now is to have a successful PNRR, to attract the 29.2 billion and I am telling you that it is possible and I believe that we will be among the only countries in the European Union that will attract all this money. With this money, we will be able to speed up or consolidate what we now have in economic growth, but to speed up economic growth and, in particular, the convergence process towards the European Union, a convergence process that has been slowed down or even reversed since 2007," said Citu, at the Parliament Palace.

