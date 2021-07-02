PM Citu maintains values of investment projects to be updated, in order to cover price increases

Prime Minister Florin Citu gave assurances on Friday that the values of all ongoing investment projects will be adjusted in view of the price increases in construction materials or other components of the respective projects.

He said in Botosani that the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration will analyze the situation of all projects and will propose a memorandum in the Government to allow prices to be updated, so that investments are not stopped.

"The Ministry of Development will come up with a proposal, with a memorandum, in which, first of all, we will look at the whole situation, because there are costs everywhere, but they have to look different. Those from European funds in a way, those from the budget in a different way. The Ministry of Development will come with a memorandum, we will see what the solutions are, what the proposals are and we will go further, but no projects will stop," Citu specified.

On Friday, Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting with the mayors of the National Liberal Party from Botosani County on investment projects financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), with European financing or with financing from the state budget, Agerpres informs.