PM Citu: No taxes in 2020 from hospitality industry, their action in court hard to understand

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole sector benefited last year from a whole series of eases, including the elimination of the specific tax, according to AGERPRES.

"I remember that the whole sector didn't pay taxes all of the last year. The specific tax has been eliminated and this year is also eliminated by March. There are many measures that have benefited - FNGCIMM (National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises), furlough, after that, the payment of 41.5 pct of the salary for those who have returned from furlough. So, a lot of effort last year, 4.85 pct of the budget deficit went to measures to support the economy. Of course, if anyone wants to sue the Government, very well, but I believe that these measures are not the most appropriate, given the situation Romania is going through and the efforts this Government is making," Citu said, after participating in the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)'s Performers of the Year 2020 event.

He added that he had listened to all the proposals made by operators in all sectors of the economy and, from the discussions, solutions came out and had been implemented.

"Every time we listened to the proposals from all sectors of the economy, we improved them. What we've always said is that I don't think we have the perfect solution. From discussions with business people and entrepreneurs, solutions have occurred, and we have implemented them. So I say things are still OK, but, anyway, that's it," the prime minister added.