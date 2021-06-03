 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Reforms under PNRR not required by the European Commission, but pledged in gov't agenda

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the reforms provided for under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are not requested by the European Commission, but were undertaken by the current coalition in the government agenda.

"For example, as far as the state pension law goes - because it has been addressed - it has to come into force in the first quarter of 2023. So that is clear. And the same is true with all reforms - in finance, in the minimum wage, etc. They are each with its own milestone, each and every reform. The reforms in under PNRR are not required by the European Commission. They are reforms that this governing coalition has undertaken in the governing agenda," the prime minister told a news briefing at the end of a government meeting.

He pointed out that if one of the reforms provided for under PNRR is not implemented on schedule, the money allocated to that end will be lost.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.