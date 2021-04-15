PM Citu rules out coalition guarantees, overregulation beyond Constitution

Prime Minister Florin Citu said today that no extra regulations can be enacted, other than what the Constitution already provides, for setting in place guarantees for the USR PLUS partners that no other ministers of the ruling alliance will be sacked without prior notice.

"I won't comment on scenarios. At the same time, I don't think we can regulate more than what the Constitution regulates," Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

As regards the request of the leaders of the USR PLUS political alliance for the coalition leaders to meet as soon as possible, the Prime Minister replied that such a meeting will take place on Monday, as every week, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The Chairmen of both the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania and of the National Liberal Party have very clearly explained in public the reason why. The coalition meetings usually take place on Monday, they stay like that. At this moment I see no other reason to meet," Florin Citu said.

He also denied that there would have been tensions or run-ins with USR PLUS ministers during today's government meeting.

"No, we never have arguments. We are all there, at the government meeting, to approve important regulatory acts for the Romanians. As a Prime Minister I tell you that there are no arguments or disputes during government meetings. We are there to approve regulatory acts for the Romanians," the Prime Minister underscored.

Asked if he would agree with Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban taking over as Prime Minister in order to keep the governing coalition together, Citu replied that the coalition is currently working, as proves today's full attendance government meeting that passed important regulatory acts for the people.