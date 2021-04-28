PM Citu: There will be some pilot events in coming period, then we will see implications

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that until June 1, pilot events will take place - theater performances, opera - mentioning that the situation will be discussed differently once there will be 5 million vaccinated people.

"In Bucharest there will be some pilot events and we will see performances at the National Theater. I think there is one at the Romanian Opera as well. These events will take place in the next period, after that we will see exactly the implications, a week or two later, but I just talked to the mayor of Cluj, who wants to hold a similar event, a pilot event in Cluj-Napoca. After we have this information, we can talk more, but, I repeat, when we reach June 1 and if by then we have 5 million vaccinated people - and this is why we have to get vaccinated, - we will be able to discuss the situation differently. If we do not get vaccinated, we will have a difficult task in moving forward with any scenario we put on the table," Citu said when asked about the relaxation proposals for June 1 and when the first events with spectators could take place in Bucharest.

"I would like for restaurants, for example, to no longer have this connection with the incidence rate and to remain open, with a capacity of 30, 40, 50 percent, but there is an important condition: to have all the staff vaccinated. It is difficult to eliminate the risk of infection if there are people in the staff who have not been vaccinated yet," he added.