PM Citu urges vaccination as the only solution for attending events, restaurants, holidaying

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the only solution to be able to attend concerts, leave on vacation or abroad and keep restaurants open is vaccination.

"Last year we shut the economy down for two months. The state of alert didn't solve anything, it just pushed back certain things. Last year we were waiting for this vaccine, which came very quickly. We can now return to normal very fast. All we have to do is take the vaccine. It's the only solution. (...) If we want to go to concerts, we must vaccinate, if we want to go to the seaside, we must get the vaccine. If we want to travel in Romania, we must get vaccinated. If we want to travel abroad, we must vaccinate. If we want to have restaurants open, we must vaccinate. If we want theaters to open, we need to vaccinate. Cinemas - again we need to get vaccinated. All this depends on us. If we want to return to normalcy, to have an open economy, to no longer wear masks, we have to get vaccinated," Florin Citu said on private broadcaster Digi24.

He pointed out that the first step for easing restrictions is to have five million Romanians take the shot.

Regarding the fact that there is a difference between the national vaccination capacity and the daily vaccination number, the Premier said that he will discuss this with the administrators of the vaccine booking platform.