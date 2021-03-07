PM Citu: Vaccination stage 3 to be open soon; Romania receives 2.6 million doses in March alone

Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that "vaccines approved in the European Union and in Romania are safe and effective," pointing out that the third anti-COVID-19 immunisation stage will soon start in Romania as well, "so that anyone who wants to protect themselves from Covid-19 can do so by vaccination", as reported by AGERPRES.

"We are coming back to normal. Over 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered in over 111 countries. ALL vaccines approved in the European Union and in Romania are safe and effective. We will soon open the third, final stage, so that anyone who wants to protect themselves from Covid-19, can do so by vaccination," the head of government said in his post.

He also stressed that Romania will receive only in March a large number of doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

"Romania receives over 2.6 million doses of vaccine in March alone. The sooner we acquire a 70% collective immunity, the sooner we return to the life before Covid-19," Prime Minister Citu also said in the message posted on Facebook.

People in the third stage of vaccination against COVID-19 (general population) can schedule appointments on the online platform dedicated to this process after March 15, the inoculation of the vaccine for them will most likely take place in April, Valeriu Gheorghita, coordinator of the national immunisation campaign against the novel coronavirus, said on 28 February.