PM Citu: Vaccination with ID only, no appointment, starting this weekend

Those who want to get vaccinated against COVID can do so, starting this weekend, only by showing up with their ID and without any prior appointment, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday.

"Starting on Friday, this weekend, we can get vaccinated anywhere in the Pfizer and Moderna centers, only with the ID, without any prior appointment. Today there has been an issue with too many people trying at the same time, about 40,000 persons. It is a platform we created this year, it isn't perfect. I apologize for those who had to wait," the Prime Minister said, quoted by Agerpres.