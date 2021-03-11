PM Citu: Volunteer compliance, best long-term solution to stop tax evasion

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared that the best long-term solution, for reducing tax evasion, is voluntary compliance and not the punitive measures and tax growths, which was proven by the fact that last year the budget income was larger, in nominal terms, from the year 2019, when economic growth was registered, according to AGERPRES.

"Regarding last year, budgetary implementation, another interesting matter. Although the economy was closed for 2 months, we have a negative dynamic from 2019, so the difference in the GDP - we then had a growth of 4.1% - 4.2%, last year a drop of 3.9%, so we have 8 percent between the two - still, the budget revenue, because the nominal GDP remained at roughly the same level, the budget revenue is a bit larger in nominal terms than the previous year. So, (...) there were companies, and the same motivations I gave, to pay on time or who is paying taxes receives a discount, all contributed and we had similar budget revenue, so a bit larger even than the year 2019, when we had a growing economy. It was also a very important matter which clearly shows that tax evasion does not stop with restrictive, punitive measures, with higher taxes, that is not how you bring the economy to the surface, voluntary conforming is the best long-term solution, now we know it," Florin Citu said, during the "Post-pandemic recuperation and the road towards a new economy" online debate.

He also reminded that the measures regarding VAT reimbursing on time and the pay of the medical leave helped entrepreneurs with the "cash flow" area.

"The challenge is continuing in the same way," Citu also said.