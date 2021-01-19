PM Citu: We are ready, we can reach 150,000 vaccinations a day, as long as we have doses

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that the authorities are ready to ensure in the coming months the COVID vaccination of 150,000 people per day, reiterating that the Government's firm goal is that 10.4 million Romanians will be inoculated by September.

"I said that the vaccination campaign is going well, but today we also have an international confirmation. Bloomberg presented some data showing that Romania is on the 18th place globally and on the 6th place in the European Union regarding this campaign. There are more statistics. As I said, I am very interested in how we receive the doses, to speed up the pace. We have gradually reached an average of 13,000, 34,000 vaccines have been administered today, we are drawing near 50,000. We said that we can reach 150,000 vaccines per day, as long as we have the doses," Florin Citu told private radio broadcaster Europa FM in an interview, on Tuesday.

He specified that, according to the latest data received from the Government, Romania would receive by the end of March "2.4 million doses from Pfizer, plus 430,000 doses from Moderna, so there would be about 2.8 millions".

"And that does not mean that there are 2.8 million people, because we have to take into account the booster dose, but there will be a significant number of people, almost 2 million and even more will get vaccinated. The target we announced and that I stick, and it is a firm target, in September - 10.4 million people vaccinated with the two doses, both the booster shot and the primer dose. And in order to have this target hit we have 8 more million doses," Citu said.

He added that, in addition, depending on the approval from the European Union, the vaccine produced by Astra Zeneca would be available in the second semester.