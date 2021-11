PM Citu: We won't go to Cotroceni with two PM proposals, one for each party

Interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), said on Tuesday, after negotiations with PSD (Social Democratic Party) representatives, that the two parties should propose a single option of prime minister.

"Together with those from PSD we have to find this option and go together. This coalition must go to the President with only one proposal of prime minister. (...) It is about the coalition, it is a prime minister of the coalition. PNL will not go with a prime minister to Cotroceni. (...) This is the solution we will go with. We will not go with two options for prime minister, one for every party," he showed, in a press statement held at the Palace of the Parliament.