PM Citu: We'll go to Brussels with PNRR keeping within earmarked funds

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that Romania would go to Brussels with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) keeping within earmarked funds, report agerpres.

"The priorities Romania assumed in the governance programme will be represented in this PNRR as well. We are not dropping any project. There has been a discussion on improving what we have had so far. They asked for more details. Some of the ministers will go to Brussels, in the period ahead, to better explain the projects. (...) I believe there are two or three projects where amounts differ, but the projects stand, as they are important. This PNRR must be looked at in its entirety. Part of the projects will be completely financed under the PNRR. Other projects will be partially funded from the PNRR and other sources - budget or European funds. At the moment, we have this cost reduction, we are going to the European Commission and we'll discuss the technical details. We'll go to Brussels exactly with the earmarked amount. There are countries that have exceeded the allotment," Citu said after the governing coalition meeting.

Asked wether there would be more objections from the European Commission, Citu replied: "No one can give guarantees. We have our specialists who will make sure that the details we have be the ones the European Commission requires."