PM Citu:I'll make sure culprits for deadly Bucharest trench collapse accident are held accountable

Prime Minister Florin Citu offered condolences to the families of the two construction workers who died in a work accident occurred on August 2 at a building site near the National Library in Bucharest and stressed that he will make sure that the culprits will pay.

Asked at a press conference what he thinks of the way the ministries of relevance in this case communicate, Florin Citu replied: "First of all, let me send my condolences to the bereaved families. There is an investigation underway, let us wait for the results, and the culprits must pay. I will make sure that we have the results of the investigation as soon as possible and of course those who are guilty will be held accountable."

Six workers of building contractor S.C. Algoritm Construct S3 SRL were trapped under loose earth after the wall of the over 2-metre deep trench they were working in collapsed; two men died and four sustained injuries, Agerpres informs.

According to Chief Inspector with the Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate Constantin Bujor, the cause of the accident appears to be the improper shoring of the excavation. Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica said on Wednesday that the building work was not authorized and had run afoul of the basic site organization and safety measures.