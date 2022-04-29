PM Ciuca: Agreement with Bulgaria signed in Bucharest to allow opening of new border crossing point in Giurgiu-Ruse

The agreement with Bulgaria in the field of transport signed on Friday will allow the opening of a new border crossing point in southern Giurgiu-Ruse, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

At the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Ciuca received Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov, saying it was a "good opportunity" to resume dialogue on a number of topics of interest.

"An important point of the discussion is our collaboration in the field of transport, which benefited from the contribution of the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean. We materialize this cooperation through the results that benefit our citizens. The agreement signed today in Bucharest in the field of transport will allow the opening of a new border crossing point of the Romanian-Bulgarian border in Giurgiu-Ruse," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

"It is a joy to witness the signing of the Giurgiu-Ruse PTF agreement with my counterpart and my friend, the Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, and to discuss our bilateral cooperation in various fields, including transport, energy and the situation in Ukraine," Prime Minister Ciuca said on Twitter.

AGERPRES