PM Ciuca: American troops' deployment in Romania once again highlight Romania-USA Strategic Partnership's strength

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
The deployment of American troops in Romania once again highlights the strength of the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership and the increased interest of preventing any military escalation in the region, PM Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday.

"I welcome the decision of our strategic partner, the United States of America, announced by the Pentagon Secretary, Lloyd Austin, regarding the strengthening of the EU and NATO's Eastern flank, facing the actions of Russia and Belarus at Ukrainian border. (...) The strategic partnership chose once again to be alongside us for reinforcing and deterring any threats in a consolidated defence position on NATO's Eastern flank in our country. Following the order of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in the following period, 1,000 soldiers will arrive in Romania, from the second Cavalry Regiment of the US Army, stationed in Germany," the PM said, Agerpres.ro informs.

He mentioned that the Stryker squadron will join the contingent of 900 American soldiers that are already on our country's territory, "whose role is deterring any aggression and enhancing the defensive capabilities of the Romanian Army".

