Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu are to participate in the events organized in Iasi and Focsani, occasioned by the Romanian Principalities Union Day

The Executive head will deliver speeches at the two events organized in the Union Square of Iasi and the Union Square of Focsani.

Prior to attending these events, the prime minister will visit the expansion project of the Iasi International Airport. AGERPRES