PM Ciuca, at meeting with Mahmoud Abbas: Romania, ready to continue efforts to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian dialogue

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Victoria Palace of Government on Tuesday, context in which he stressed that Romania is ready to continue its efforts to facilitate the relaunch of the direct Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, by supporting any action that could lead to the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict between the two parties, in accordance with the solution of the two states and in compliance with the international legislation, informs a Government press release.

According to the cited source, the prime minister assured that Romania will continue to be a partner and close friend of Palestine, in line with its balanced traditional stance and credibility it holds in relation to both sides.

"President Mahmoud Abbas evoked the good traditional relations between the two states and the fact that he has full confidence in the Romanian side's capacity for any kind of mediation in advancing the Middle East peace process. The Palestinian leader brought to mind the traditional relations and his multiple visits in the region, as president or accompanying former leader Yasser Arafat," shows the release.

At the same time, President Abbas welcomed the good relations of trust that exist between Romania and Israel, which create the premises for good offices and advantageous mediation for a correct and sustainable solution for peace in the Middle East.

At the end of the meeting the two leaders participated in the signing of two bilateral agreements, the Education Implementation Program between the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education and the Romanian Ministry of National Education and the Agreement between the Romanian Government and the Government of Palestine on combating organized crime, terrorism and other crimes.AGERPRES