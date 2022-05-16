 
     
PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday, in a Twitter message, congratulated Elisabeth Borne, the current French Minister of Labor, for her appointment as Prime Minister of France, and assured her as cooperation within the Strategic Partnership between the two states.

Congratulations Elisabeth Borne and warm success wishes for your appointment as head of France's Government! I am ready to work with you in the Romania-France Strategic Partnership, to strengthen the historical ties between our two countries, Nicolae Ciuca twittered.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday appointed Elisabeth Borne, the current Minister of Labor, as his future prime minister, the Elysee Palace announced in a release, thus becoming the first woman to hold this position since 1992, Reuters and AFP reported.

AGERPRES

