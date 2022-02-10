PM Ciuca: Diplomatic, NATO measures give confidence we are ready for any security challenge

The diplomatic measures and those to ensure defence and deterrence inside NATO give the confidence that, regardless of what happens, we are ready to face any security challenge, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday evening, in an interview granted to private broadcaster Antena3, referring to the situation between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"We can see very clearly that there is an increase in the military apparatus of the Russian Federation, both on Ukraine's eastern border, as well as in the Crimean Peninsula and in Belarus. It is, also, very clear that all these devices are not part of normal scenarios of military exercises. And besides, the discussions that were public until this time, the requests that were public, let us understand that this military apparatus is prepared for something specific. Still, I believe that diplomacy and the diplomatic solution should prevail over a military solution. We saw that special international efforts have been made and solutions are being sought so that this military action does not take place. In what regards the situation in which we find ourselves, I believe it is very important to emphasize the fact that as long as we are a member-state of the North Atlantic Alliance, our security guarantees, our security umbrella, as I saw it's called often in presenting the security situation in the Black Sea region, constitutes, truly, an element of safety for everything that means our defence as a country and our defence within the North Atlantic Alliance," said Nicolae Ciuca.

"Concerns are not only at the personal level, we can note that everyone is worried and solutions are being sought so that, on the one hand, that moment when military action starts does not exist. On the other hand, we could notice the solutions of guaranteeing security, we could see and we've hailed and we hail once more the decision of the United States to send a detachment of 1,000 servicemen on the Eastern flank, on Romanian territory. It's an additional assurance measure, both on the basis of the strategic partnership that we have with the United States, as well as within the North Atlantic Alliance. Moreover, very welcome is France's offer to ensure a military structure for the host nation, of a NATO military capability that, also, would be deployed to Romania. As such, we can speak, on the one hand, of diplomatic measures and on the other hand, of measures to ensure defence and deterrence within the North Atlantic Alliance, which, for me, as a former serviceman - and I want to send this message to the population also - represent security measures that, sure, shouldn't completely calm us. They are, however, measures that come and give us the safety that regardless of what happens, we are ready to face any security challenges," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also stated.