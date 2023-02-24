PM Ciuca, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarcic on cooperation through European Civil Protection Mechanism

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his appreciation for the excellent cooperation between Romania and the European Commission within the European Civil Protection Mechanism, during a meeting he had on Friday with Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, on a working visit to Bucharest, a press release of the Government reads.

Almost a year after the last meeting, in the context of the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine, excellent cooperation in the management of Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid to the neighbouring country was appreciated during the discussions, and the need to develop resilience to disasters was confirmed and civil protection capacities both at the EU level and in the neighboring states."Prime minister Ciuca welcomed the good and quick coordination of the response regarding the provision of emergency assistance for Turkey and Syria, after the earthquake of February 6, 2023," the press release adds.The head of the Executive said that the consistent experience in the field of civil protection, also confirmed by the hosting of the European reserve of medical stocks and the operationalization of the Humanitarian Logistics Center in northeastern Suceava, ensures Romania a prominent and solid profile in this area at the level of the European Union."The prime minister emphasized that Romania will continue to support the European Commission's efforts to adjust the established instruments and improve the European Civil Protection Mechanism", the press release states.Moreover, Nicolae Ciuca thanked Commissioner Lenarcic for the European Commission's constant support for Romania's goal of joining the Schengen area.Lenarcic handed the prime minister the final report prepared by the European Commission regarding the peer review of the civil protection and disaster risk management system in Romania."The document presents comprehensive evaluations of the national level of preparedness for natural and man-made disasters and seeks to identify the most effective ways to improve prevention and preparation actions in this area," the release states.European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic participates in Bucharest in the ministerial round table with the theme "Understanding and communicating existing and future risks: Ensuring evidence-based communication and preventing misinformation", organized by the Department for Emergency Situations.