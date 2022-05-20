PM Ciuca: 'Expanding companies are development poles in the regions where they operate'

The ever-expanding companies represent development poles for the regions in which they operate, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, at the end of his visit to the Bosch factory in Jucu, Cluj County, one of the two production units belonging to Bosch in Romania, which has been operating here since 2013.

According to a press release of the Executive, in discussions with the company's management, the Prime Minister appreciated the continuous development that this company has experienced every year, through investments in increasing production and logistics capacity, in new technologies and state-of-the-art equipment, as well as by expanding its product portfolio, Agerpres.ro informs.

"For many years, the Jucu factory has been in a continuous and rapid expansion of production and research-innovation activities. For this region it is a pole of development, with significant benefits in the field of research, of attracting new investments generating highly qualified and well paid jobs. Thanks to investors such as Bosch, the promotion of an investment-oriented policy, Romania is eyeing the highest economic growth in the European Union in the first quarter of this year," said Prime Minister Ciuca.

The head of the Executive mentioned that the Government will continue to have an open approach to the business environment, by supporting investments, applying measures to protect the economy, including by implementing the "Support for Romania" Programme.

"The predictability, stability and confidence of all those who contribute to the economic development of the country are very important. This year we will maintain the fiscal framework, the tax system and we will not introduce new taxes," Prime Minister Ciuca underscored.

In this context, the Prime Minister appreciated the high quality products and innovative solutions offered by the Bosch Cluj Factory to major car manufacturers, namely the electronic control units for driving assistance, for safety and comfort in traffic and for improving the driving experience, but also the electronic control units for the eBike propulsion systems.

The head of the Executive also highlighted the company's significant contribution to the training of students in the dual education system, but also to the personal and professional development of Bosch employees, through programmes that support the relationship between education and the business environment.

In this context, Bosch representatives mentioned the need to update the educational curriculum as a precondition for skilled labor.

At the same time, company representatives said substantial investment is needed to keep technology performance high and to promote environmentally friendly technologies as Bosch achieved global CO2 neutrality by 2020.

Also, during the PM's discussions with the company's representatives, the need for legislative changes emerged in order to facilitate the process of hiring foreign citizens (non-EU) in Romania, given the current lack of labour force. Other topics addressed were the facilitation of the logistics process to and from the EU, through Romania's accession to the Schengen area, as well as the development of local infrastructure to provide easier access to and from the factory.

At present, the Bosch Cluj factory has three halls with a production area of 50,000 sqm, the total built area being 140,000 sqm. The total investment, since the opening of the factory, amounts to more than 465 million euros, and since 2013 the company has benefited from state aid of 60 million euros.

The Bosch factory in Cluj County employs 3,100 people, of 15 nationalities, 50pct of the staff are women, and the percentage of women managers is 24pct.