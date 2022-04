PM Ciuca: First billion euros under NRRP successfully tapped into, Romania's commitments duly fulfilled

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that the first billion euros under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) has already been tapped into via the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, for the public authorities to carry out energy efficiency, seismic or fire safety programs.

"European money will contribute to the retrofitting of buildings all over the country in what is the best proof of the Romanian government's approach to the huge chance offered through this recovery program for the development and modernization of the country. Through the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, local or central public authorities will be able to carry out energy efficiency, seismic or fire safety programs. Romania has fulfilled on time its obligations pledged under the NRRP and is already starting to capitalize on the almost 30 billion euros set at our disposal," Ciuca wrote on Friday on the government's Facebook page. AGERPRES