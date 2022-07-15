PM Ciuca, German ForMin Baerbock discuss regional security, Black Sea's strategic importance

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday welcomed visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to assess regional security amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the strategic importance of the Black Sea region and its role in energy policy and European connectivity.

Baerbock's visit to Bucharest included taking part in the in the second meeting of the Ministerial Conference of the Support Platform for Moldova, jointly orgnaised by Romania, Germany and France, and the 30-year anniversary of bilateral relations between Romania and Germany.

According to a Romanian government statement, Ciuca commended Germany for its role and active involvement in making operational the Support Platform for Moldova, an international format that provides the assistance that Moldova needs to overcome an accumulation of crises.

Ciuca underscored the importance of coordination in the development of the infrastructure needed to facilitate the export of grains from Ukraine, an essential objective for global food security.

He mentioned the measures taken by Romania regarding the transit of Ukrainian cereals, appreciating the active interest of the German side in providing support.

The two officials also appreciated the quality of the Romanian-German bilateral relationship.

Ciuca encouraged German investors to develop projects in Romania, mentioning the opportunities offered by the energy sector.

He also underlined the importance of the support offered by Germany to Romania's achieving its goal of joining the border-free Schengen area and the simplification of European evaluation instruments in terms of justice and the rule of law.

