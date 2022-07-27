PM Ciuca: Government takes measure to ensure natural gas reserve for winter of 2022-2023

Under the conditions of the EU decision on the reduction of natural gas consumption, the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industries and the Government will be able to continue to develop the extraction and storage capabilities, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday at the beginning of the Executive meeting.

"Currently, we have 55 percent of the assumed gas quantities in secured deposits. Practically, we are far above the assumed limit of 46% on August 1, and given the way the situation is currently unfolding, I appreciate that we will have gas reserves secured, the 80% stock established before November 1 and with certainty, everything that is stored in addition will be of great use to us," Ciuca said.

He reiterated that the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industry.

The State Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, George Niculescu, stated the stored amount of natural gas is exceeded by a lot, noting that on August 1, there will be a degree of filling of 58.7%.

"This reserve of natural gas that we have stored will certainly help us get through the winter period well," he mentioned.

He appreciated that, should the voluntary measure at the EU level to reduce gas consumption by 15% turn into a mandatory one, as provided for in the draft regulation, the reduction in consumption will be carried out only for certain sectors of the economy.

"It is our role to ensure that the population, small and medium-sized enterprises and critical industry, social services and critical services will not suffer during the cold season," said the Secretary of State.AGERPRES