PM Ciuca: Government to continue to support business environment to ensure appropriate dynamic of economy is maintained

The government will continue to support the business environment with solutions to ensure an "appropriate" dynamic of the Romanian economy is maintained, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, at the signing ceremony of the guarantee agreements for the new IMM Invest government programme, which took place at the Victoria Palace of Government.

"Practically, we want nothing more than to continue to give assurances to entrepreneurs in Romania that, at the level of the Government and at the level of the other state institutions, as well as at the level of the banking system, we are looking for solutions so that we can support the business environment and succeed, through the measures we take together, through the sustained dialogue we have with the business environment, to ensure that an appropriate dynamic of the Romanian economy is maintained. I have said it every time, in a crisis situation, there is only one solution: investments , investments and investments again," said Ciuca.

He added that the Government will continue to support the business environment, using both the national budget and European funds.

The head of the Executive mentioned that on Tuesday morning he had a new meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, in search of solutions to support the business environment that covers the entire spectrum of economic and social activities.

"I have the guarantee that through these steps we can continue to show the same level of solidarity and we can find the solutions that will support us to overcome as smoothly as possible the complicated situation we are going through today," added Ciuca.AGERPRES