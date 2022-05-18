PM Ciuca: Gov't acting along all lines of effort for high-performing economy

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, attending on Wednesday the 10th edition of the Romanian Business Leaders Summit, said that the government is acting along "all lines of effort" to ensure the predictability, stability and confidence the Romanian economy needs in order to become high performing.

"The partnership [between the government and the business community] has been a constant reminder that in order to be high performing, an economy needs predictability, stability and confidence, which is hard to gain and is lost easily. At this moment I am convinced that, as we have discussed so far, we have managed to gain your trust, the trust of Romanian investors, we have managed to gain the trust of foreign investors and we are committed to continuing along this path, along this course, we are committed to continuing the dialogue and find solutions together. I can assure you, as Prime Minister, that we are acting along all lines of effort to ensure that these goals are met: predictability, stability and confidence," Ciuca said.According to the Prime Minister, the government is engaged in a pro-business approach which has been proven by the support provided to public and private investment, reflects in the state budget allocations, as well as in the 'Support for Romania' package adopted with the support of all members of the governing coalition."60 percent of this support package is for investments and it is also our duty to take care of vulnerable people; to this effect, 40 percent of the amount allocated for the 'Support for Romania' package goes in this direction. Our target was also to protect the economy, we aimed to promote digitization, to promote green energy," Nicolae Ciuca detailed.The Prime Minister also pointed out that capitalizing on the funds available to Romania through European programs and especially on the opportunities offered by the National Recovery and Resilience Program is essential in the text period."60 percent of these opportunities are dedicated to environmental and digital transformation projects. We have important resources that we need to mobilize in this direction. (...) I will provide some benchmarks of the resources we will use - and when I say 'we will use' I mean put to work with you. We are talking about infrastructure modernization, electrification included - 3.9 billion euros, urban mobility - 1.8 billion euros, clean energy - 855 million euros, energy efficient buildings - 2.7 billion euros, biodiversity and environmental protection - 1.1 billion, digitization of public administration - 1.5 billion, the health system's digitization - 470 million and, last but not least, digitization of education - 881 million. We allocate funds for green energy, for energy efficiency, for pollution-free transport and a clean environment," Ciuca said.According to the head of the Executive, the 5.6 percent economic growth registered in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2021 and the 5.2 percent advance from the previous quarter can be attributed both to the business environment's "strength to cope with the crisis" as well as to the government's "correct" and "responsible" attitude."Once again, let me assure you that we will continue in this direction. We are happy with the results per se, but at the same time we are aware of how much we still have to do, of how much more we need to work together to ensure consistency in this stage result," was Nicolae Ciuca's message. AGERPRES