PM Ciuca has phone call with UAE President on energy, agriculture, investment projects

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a phone call on Monday with President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with whom he approached the stage of the agreed bilateral projects in fields related to energy, agriculture, investments, education and cyber security, the government said in a release.

The discussion took place in the context of the projects agreed upon during the Prime Minister's recent visit to Abu Dhabi and of the July 27 phone conversation of the two states' Foreign Affairs Ministers.

"The sides agreed to periodically monitor the progress of the agreed projects in fields related to energy, agriculture, investments, education and cyber security. The Romanian Prime Minister emphasized the level of cooperation in each of the important fields and thanked the UAE President for his interest, for the time and the desire to monitor these projects," the release states.

Also, Prime Minister Ciuca announced the appointment of a senior Romanian government official tasked with directly managing the relationship with the UAE partner.

In his turn, President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Romanians for all the support and openness shown in bilateral cooperation, announcing that he has put officials in charge and set deadlines for each partnership project. AGERPRES