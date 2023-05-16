PM Ciuca, Knesset Speaker discuss bilateral relation.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at the Victoria Governmental Palace with Amir Ohana, Speaker of Parliament of the State of Israel (Knesset), with whom he discussed cooperation in areas such as technology, defence industry, IT, solutions for irrigation systems in drought-affected areas and the development of energy storage capacities, told Agerpres.

"Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca met at the Victoria Palace with Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, Parliament of the State of Israel. On this occasion, they discussed issues related to the bilateral relationship, both sides appreciating the high level of cooperation in areas such as technology, defence industry or IT. Solutions for irrigation systems in drought-affected areas and the development of energy storage capacities, as well as the identification of new solutions for the gas supply of our region were among the areas of development of economic relations," the Government informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, Ciuca highlighted the importance given by Romania to the fight against anti-Semitism and the promotion of the role of the Jewish community in our history, stressing the relevance of the educational process of the young generation to avoid extremist drifts and preserve democratic values.

"At the same time, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca thanked both for the Israeli investments in Romania and for the support given for the accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which is a national objective assumed at government level. The Speaker of the Knesset expressed his thanks for the constant support given by our country at the international level to the State of Israel and the peace process in the Middle East. In turn, the high official underlined the relevance of the historical and cultural connections between the two peoples, an important part of the citizens of the State of Israel being born or having parents in Romania," the press release reads.