PM Ciuca meets Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania delegation; both sides interested in energy investments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with representatives of the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania, both sides expressing a "main" interest in developing renewable energy systems and attracting new investment in the field of energy.

According to a press release of the government, the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral relations and reaffirm cooperation between the two states.

Prime Minister Ciuca noted the importance of Italian investments in Romania and the need to expand and strengthen economic relations between the two countries, especially in the field of education, health, innovation and digitalization.

At the same time, he presented the "massive" investments that the Government is preparing both from the national budget and from European funds - PNRR (the National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and the Multiannual Financial Framework, which are opportunities for modernization in the coming years.

"In terms of investments, Italy ranks among the top investors in Romania, with more than 1,200 active companies on the market. The government welcomes Italian investments and assures Italian investors and officials of all the necessary support for the development of the Romanian business market," reads the same press release.

In his turn, the Italian Ambassador to Romania, Alfredo Durante Mangoni, congratulated the Government's efforts to modernize and digitize the state, while reiterating the support of the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania, and of the entire Italian community, for this process.

According to the same sources, the discussions highlighted the need to sustain the pace of investments in an attractive format for the business environment.

"Both parties showed they were mainly interested in developing renewable energy systems and attracting new investments in the field of energy. The Romanian PM assured the representatives of the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania of the Government's openness to major investments in energy," highlights the press release.

At the same time, according to the Government, a clear message was sent in support of a transparent and competitive framework on the Romanian market, announcing the implementation of the electronic invoice, part of the digitization process of ANAF (National Authority for Fiscal Administration), until the end of the first semester - beginning of the second semester, Agerpres.ro informs.

The fiscal strategy for next year will be announced by the end of May this year, the press release said.

On behalf of the Government, the meeting was also attended by Mihai Macaveiu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Economy, George Niculescu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Energy, Lucian Heius, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Finance, Dan Carbunaru, Government's spokesman, George Agafitei, State Councilor, Adeline Dan, Secretary of State with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

On the Italian side, the Ambassador, Alfredo Durante Mangoni, was accompanied by Roberto Musneci, head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania, Giovanni Pometti, Secretary General, Pasquale Silvestro, lawyer and partner at Tonucci&Partners Law Firm, Alessandro Masotti, head of the International Clients Department and Cross Border Business Management at UniCredit Bank Romania, Giovanni Di Folco, head of Techno Engineering&Associates Group, Federico Cianciosi, Country Manager at Prysmian Group, Alice Rubini, head of the Trade Office of the Italian Embassy to Romania, Adrian Marin, CEO of Generali Romania, Nicola Longodente, CEO of Unicredit Bank Romania, Alessio Menegazzo, from Enel Romania.