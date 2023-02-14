PM Ciuca meets representatives of Concordia Confederation, gives assurances regarding fiscal stability, predictability

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca gave assurances, on Tuesday, at the meeting with the representatives of the Concordia Employers' Confederation, that fiscal stability and predictability will remain within the parameters agreed with the dialogue partners, without sudden changes to the regulations in the field, the government informs in a press release, told Agerpres.

The Concordia Employers' Confederation brings together companies that generate over 30% of Romania's Gross Domestic Product.

"The data published today by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), which confirms one of the highest economic growth at the European level for our country, 4.8%, i.e. almost 50 billion euros more, shows us that we succeeded, together, through dialogue, not only to avoid the recession, but also to perform. It is a success for us, for all of us, and our plans for this year must use all the resources and opportunities at our disposal, together with decision-makers and the private environment. Romanian capital must be supported, your efforts must be encouraged, and the modernization of the economy must be consolidated through massive financing and the attraction of European money," stated the head of the Executive, quoted in the press release.

The flat tax, the statement added, continues its beneficial effects for the economy and "the introduction of a 1% turnover tax is not considered".

"It is important, however, that Romanian companies do not feel fiscally discriminated against the foreign ones. In order to manage the increasingly accentuated labor force deficit, the Government continues the process of streamlining the procedures for recruiting workers from other non-EU countries, without neglecting, however, the active programs to stimulate the insertion of Romanian citizens into the labor market," the press release explains.

At the request of the private sector, the Government will identify the resources necessary to continue the application of the Kurzarbeit (short-time working) program for sectors of economic activity affected in the context of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

From the perspective of government programs to protect citizens and the economy from the effects of the energy crisis, the prime minister gave assurances regarding the solidity of the financial packages to support these measures, emphasizing the importance of the funds allocated at the government level for the modernization and development of the electricity production, distribution and supply sectors.

"Fields such as energy, agri-food industry and the IT&C sector represent strong points for Romania. We have an important potential for economic development, which the business environment in our country cannot achieve without capital, tax facilities, medium and long-term financing provided by the banking environment, access to European funds," prime minister Ciuca pointed out.