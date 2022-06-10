 
     
PM Ciuca, message of gratitude for approval of Roadmap for Romania's accession to OECD

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent on Friday a message of gratitude to the OECD members for having approved the Roadmap for Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"We thank the OECD members for approving the Roadmap for Romania's accession to the OECD. We congratulate Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, his leadership and his team's efforts. Romania looks forward to getting involved with members in the accession process," Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in a message on the Government's Twitter page.AGERPRES

