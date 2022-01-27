PM Ciuca: Message of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not to forget intolerance, hatred kill

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the main message of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not to forget that intolerance and hatred kill, and lack of solidarity in the face of oppression can turn any of us, at anytime, into victims.

"On January 27, 1945, one of the most atrocious mass crimes in recent history was ended, after leaving millions of Jews dead and hundreds of thousands of dead among the Sinti, Roma peoples and also other groups, through the freeing of the Nazi camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau. This day was declared by the Organization of the United Nations, in 2005, to be the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in order to keep alive the memory of those who perished due to intolerance, racism, xenophobia, and collective complicity to tyranny. Let us not forget that intolerance and hatred kill, let's not forget that lack of solidarity in the face of oppression can turn each of us into victims. Not forgetting evil means not repeating it. Let us not forget that humanity has saved itself, in those dark times, through the humanity and courage of those who have lent a hand to their fellows in times of need, beyond any ethnic and cultural background," said Nicolae Ciuca, in his message.

The head of the executive emphasizes that Romania, as a full member of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), remains constant in its support for all demarches meant to keep alive the memory of that dark page in history and to prevent its repetition.

"Institutions dedicated to the Holocaust were established, educational actions with the same destination are in the works, and last spring the Romanian Government adopted the National Strategy for the prevention and combating of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, together with a concrete plan of measures. Our country assumed its past and pleads for good cohabitation and harmony between people, regardless of ethnic, religious, cultural identity or of another nature, in the spirit of European value in unity through diversity. A better world is built on accepting differences and the vision that progress is born from the creative interaction of them. I send my compassion to the Jewish and Roma communities in Romania and the entire world for the suffering they went through, I honor with sadness the memory of those sacrificed and I address to the survivors all the well-wishes! Romania remembers!," said Prime Minister, Agerpres informs.