PM Ciuca: Next year, budget allocated to investments to increase significantly, to over 110 billion RON

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces that the budget allocated to investments in 2023 will increase significantly, to over 110 billion RON, compared to almost 90 billion RON this year.

"Next year we will have a significant increase in the budget allocated to investments: 7.2 percent, representing over 110 billion RON. This year, too, we have allocated the largest amount in the last 32 years for investments, almost 90 billion RON. The good measures taken by the Government can be seen in Romania's economic growth, but also in the increase in foreign direct investments, which amounted to over 9 billion euros in 2022. Investments also mean, in addition to development and modernization in all key systems, the creation of new jobs. In difficult economic contexts, such as the one we are going through, investments are the best solution to ensure a decent living, more opportunities and increased incomes for citizens," wrote the prime minister, on Monday, in a post on his Facebook page.AGERPRES