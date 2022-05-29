PM Ciuca on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Wherever they are, Romanians stay at core of government concerns

Romanians, wherever they are, stay at core of government concerns, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca says in a message conveyed on Sunday on the Day of Romanians Everywhere.

"The last Sunday of May we dedicate every year to Romanians Everywhere, people who through their ancient roots, traditions and cultural identity feel connected to Romania even if they were born, live or work abroad. By what they are, by contributing to Romania's image in the world, their lives and spiritual closeness to our common identity are touching. The Day of Romanians Everywhere has the role of acknowledging this indestructible connection, while emphasizing its potential," the head of the government says.

The Premier adds that, through the measures adopted by the Executive, the state authorities make sure that Romanians outside the borders enjoy full rights and full mobility from or to Romania.

"There are millions of Romanians outside the country. At the heart of the Government's concerns are the Romanians, no matter where they are. We promote, through the Department for Romanians Everywhere, the strengthening of the links with the Romanian historical communities and their support for the preservation of their national identity, through educational and cultural projects, carried out at the inter-ministerial level, through the collaboration with the civil society and the academic environment. Also, through the measures we adopt at the level of the Government, we ensure that Romanians abroad also enjoy full rights and access to digital and modern administrative services and full mobility from or to Romania, both for relocation, but also for entrepreneurship, education, tourism or culture," Nicolae Ciuca highlights.

The Prime Minister conveys to Romanians who want to support Romania's development with their experience and skill that they are welcome to return home, noting that measures have already been adopted to motivate them and to offer them an attractive economic and social environment.

"We also want Romanians who choose to work abroad to be respected and their rights provided for in the legislation of the countries in which they live and work and I am convinced that the memorandum recently signed in this regard at the level of the ministries in Romania and Italy will be followed by similar steps with other states in the European Union and beyond. Last but not least, given the difficult situation created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are permanently in touch and we are close to the Romanian community in this country, to provide them with everything they need to be able to cope with the tragedy of the war and the crises related to this conflict. We are with all Romanians everywhere," says the government's head.