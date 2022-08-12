PM Ciuca on International Youth Day: Intergenerational solidarity is needed to overcome difficulties

In a message on August 12, International Youth Day, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that intergenerational solidarity is needed to successfully overcome the difficult period we are going through, marked by the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

"This year, we celebrate August 12, dedicated internationally to the youth, with our eyes to the challenges that foreshadow the near future, amidst the post-pandemic economic and social effects, the effects of climate change and the war in Ukraine, which have upset practically, the whole world. It is natural in such context to think about what the future of the younger generations will look like and to show solidarity in our efforts to successfully overcome this difficult period. This year's International Youth Day theme is intergenerational solidarity," said Ciuca.

He added that the purpose of any young generation is to take over the baton from the generations before them.

"However, at the beginning of the journey, young people need support to develop personally, professionally and socially and to value each of their qualities, so that their successes can become a win for the whole society. What I appreciate about our young people is the strong motivation for high performance and innovation, and that has recently been seen through particularly beautiful results that many of them got in various high-profile competitions, whether we are talking about sports performance, exact sciences, linguistics or other fields. They deserve congratulations for the work and perseverance with which they reached such results, and I wish from the bottom of my heart to provide young people with all the conditions so that they can fulfill their aspirations in Romania," said Ciuca.

He added that the incumbent government, upon taking over office, also took up responsibility for the future of young people.

"We are concerned about the problems they face, we are adapting to the challenges of the time and we have already come up with actual solutions to support young families and students with government subsidised loans, under the 'Support for Romania' programme. The government also has programmes and actions designed to get young people familiar with decision-making mechanisms, encouraging them to be actively involved in the life of society. I was happy to observe how seriously they look at the future and I trust in their potential."

At the end of his message, Ciuca addressed the young Romanians all over the world: "I wish you the future you dream of and success in life!" AGERPRES