PM Ciuca on June 1st: Education, most beautiful gift we can offer children

Education is the most beautiful gift we can offer children and represents the foundation of a better future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of Children's Day - June 1st, Agerpres reports.

"Access to education - of spirit and mind, of discernment between good and evil, between truth and lies - is the source and resource on which the adult will be based in the balance with himself and with others. Education changes destinies, strengthens society, develops the nation. It is the foundation of a better future. Today's children will cope better as adults of dynamic social transformations and ever-changing life situations if we educate them to be open to new perspectives, to accept and respect diversity, to be in solidarity and empathetic," says Nicolae Ciuca.According to him, the country project "Educated Romania" lays the foundation on which the Romania of tomorrow is built, open to all those who want to contribute, responsibly, to make it possible to put it into practice.The head of the Executive emphasizes the need for support for children and young people from vulnerable categories, those who suffer from many deprivations.At the same time, the prime minister points out, in the current context, the importance of providing support to Ukrainian children refugees in Romania.