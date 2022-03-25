PM Ciuca on National Police Day: Firm delimitation required from occasional cases of corruption or incompetence

Speaking on Friday on National Police Day, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that maintaining the people's trust in state institutions requires a firm delimitation from occasional cases of unprofessional performance, whether this means inappropriate attitude, incompetence or even worse, corruption.

"These are objectives that we need to translate into reality as soon as possible in order to strengthen public trust in Romanian police professionals. Trust is difficult to gain and is very easily lost. In order to maintain the people's trust in state institutions, a firm delimitation is needed from occasional cases of non-professionalism, whether this means inappropriate attitude, incompetence or even worse, corruption. There is no place for leniency in such situations. These must be signaled out and the correct conclusions must be drawn quickly. In order to feel safe, the Romanians rely on your courage, involvement, professionalism, honor and humanity," the Prime Minister told police at an anniversary event at the National Military Circle Palace.

He also expressed his appreciation for the activity of Interior Minister Lucian Bode in managing the Ministry and the structures under his authority, mentioning that he will support all the Minister's efforts to modernize the sector and render it more efficient, Agerpres informs.