PM Ciuca: Opening of negotiations for Romania's accession to OECD, most notable result after joining NATO, EU

The opening of negotiations to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is Romania's most notable result after joining NATO and the EU and will involve the recognition of the status of a functioning market economy and consolidated democracy, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

"It is the first objective of the Government achieved in the short time since taking office. The opening of accession negotiations with the OECD is a success in itself. This attests to the importance that the Romanian state attaches to the strategic objectives of Romania's foreign policy. It can rightly be considered the most notable result after joining NATO and the European Union, because it brings our country closer to a benchmark that will involve recognising the status of a functioning market economy and consolidated democracy. This decision of the OECD Council that we welcome and for which I thank Secretary-General Mathias Cormann for his support, is a new stage of a path that Romanians have chosen after the Revolution of December 1989, that of being part of the European Union, of being reliable allies in NATO and of laying the foundations for Romania's development together with the most developed countries of the world," Nicolae Ciuca told a joint press conference with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann.

He said that the start of accession negotiations is "a stage success", because Romania's strategic objective is to obtain OECD membership.

"Romania is a country whose economic performance has increased in the 15 years since we are members of the European Union and which will capitalize on the reach of the almost EUR 30 billion for the economic recovery from the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan] and the almost EUR 50 billion in the new Multiannual Financial Framework," the prime minister said.

He maintained that Romania's Gross Domestic Product exceeded EUR 220 billion, compared to about EUR 98 billion in 2005.

PM Ciuca also said that Romania has the advantage of the principle of geographical diversity and "has proven its vocation as an actor who supports the anti-corruption and economic democratic reforms in our region".

He added that the accession process will allow Romania to continue the necessary reforms and to capitalize on the advantages and benefits that will come from this process, from improving the country's rating to attracting foreign investments.