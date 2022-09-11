PM Ciuca: Our thoughts are with survivers and rescuers of terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Sunday sent a message of solidarity with the American people, 21 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

"It's been 21 years since the terrorist attacks that caused shock, fear and pain for the whole world. The tragedy of the American nation, shared by the whole planet, struck the fiber of freedom and democracy - trust and respect for each other. We honour the memory of those who died and are thoughts are with the survivors and rescuers of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. These more than two decades have meant a long and difficult transition from shock and fear to balance and solidarity: between the citizens of the planet and between the nations of the world. The international community was proven once again by the concerted way in which the threats to international peace and security were addressed, in a continuous fight against terrorism and to protect democracy," the message reads.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca recalled that Romania was and remains in solidarity with the United States of America, which is reflected in the military collaboration between the two countries.

"Our soldiers, in some of the most complex missions, have shown professionalism and dedication, contributing to the defence of peace and democratic values. In the most important missions, in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Romanian soldiers showed solidarity to the US partner, fighting alongside the democratic societies against terrorism and to defend fundamental rights and freedoms. I am grateful to my comrades and thank them once again! Their spirit of sacrifice inspires us even today when we live again in the reality of war near the borders. And their example shows us that solidarity and humanity is the key to the gate of regional and global security," Nicolae Ciuca said.

He underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, especially in the current international context.

"The Romania-USA strategic partnership continues to be a pivot for stability in the region and on the continent, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine. Romania is now a secure territory, a state that has the ability to defend its citizens and its territory in this difficult period, to be the safety line of the European Union. The lesson of the 21 years, in which all democratic societies have coalesced against terrorism, is our guide for coexistence in peace and safety", the message also says.