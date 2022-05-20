PM Ciuca pays visit to Terapia Cluj-Napoca: A good example of top level research in our society

Top level research has a future in the Romanian society, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said after a visit on Friday to Terapia Cluj-Napoca, the largest generic and over-the-counter drug company in Romania, with a tradition of more than 100 years.

According to a press release of the government, Prime Minister Ciuca discussed with the company's management the results obtained through the efforts of specialists and employees of this company, translated into products accessible to the domestic market and new drugs that have entered the market, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I am very pleased to visit one of Romania's elite companies, known and appreciated by all Romanians. It is a good example that top level research can be done and has a future in the Romanian society, and that serious and long-term investments benefit the people, the local community and society as a whole," said the head of the Executive.

The management of Terapia presented the company's investment plans, which will continue in the next period, and the challenges they face, which are exacerbated by the post-pandemic crises, the lack of skilled labor, the increase in prices for raw materials and utilities.

In the same context, the Prime Minister gave assurances of the support of the Executive.

"I want you to know that you have a partner in the government. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important it is for all citizens to have access to treatment. We have every interest in ensuring the conditions to continue to grow, to guarantee jobs to research and to produce quality and affordable medicines for Romanians," Ciuca also stated.

Terapia was founded in 1921, and in 1999 was the first pharmaceutical company to receive Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) issued by the National Medicines Agency.

"The Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Terapia was established in 2002, being the first Centre for Clinical Studies of Bioequivalence owned by a Romanian drug manufacturer. Ever since the beginning, the main role of the department has been to serve as a centre dedicated to the conduct of bioequivalence and bioavailability studies, according to international regulatory standards in the field. In 2012, the Centre for Clinical Studies of Bioequivalence changed its name, becoming the Terapia Centre for Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics. The department is structured into two distinct compartments: the Clinical Unit and Bioanalytical Laboratory currently,and it currently has more than 850 employees. The Department for Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics of Terapia carries out studied on generic medicines developed in India and meant for the EU market, Brazil, Australia and the USA," reads the press release.