PM Ciuca: Political consensus needed to further ensure Romania's development pace.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, president of the PNL, affirms that political consensus is needed after the governmental rotation in order to maintain the pace of implementation of the government program and the reform projects that will continue to ensure the pace of development of Romania, told Agerpres.

He stated that "not long from now" the first stage of the PSD-PNL coalition project will be completed.

"Here we come to the end of the stage and the second one follows, in which we will achieve what no one expected more than a year and a half ago: (...) maintaining the political agreement, ensuring the stability of the coalition , ensuring stability and the majority in Parliament, so that we have the certainty that these programs that we have assumed, whether we are talking about the government program, or whether we are talking about the national recovery and resilience program, assumed through European funds, which implies by itself a large program of reforms, to be implemented", declared Nicolae Ciuca at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Union of County Councils in Romania.

In this context, the PNL leader also highlighted the importance of maintaining a parliamentary majority for the adoption of legislation related to the implementation of the commitments assumed through the PNRR.

"Mr. President Marcel Ciolacu referred, earlier, to the skeptics. I will not refer to the skeptics, but I would like to refer to all those who want to understand the fact that without a solid parliamentary majority we would not have been able to go through the parliamentary debate and analysis on the draft laws that ensured the lines of reform assumed by Romania through the PNRR. And from here on we need this majority, we need the same rhythm and the same dynamics in the governmental act, in approving the draft laws in Parliament, because that's the only way we can ensure the absorption of European funds on all financing lines", stated Ciuca.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of the goal of accession to the OECD, which requires a complex reform program that "aligns and complements perfectly with the reform assumed by the PNRR".

"We need everything that political consensus means, not for us, the political parties, not for us, the political leaders, not for anyone in particular, but for what the citizens' expectation means, for everything that the country project means, so that we maintain the pace of development that Romania achieved in particularly difficult conditions last year and this year on a positive trend for which we have no excuse if we do not maintain it. As such, beyond our political partnership, we have the governmental partnership, the administrative partnership, between the local administration, represented by you, the presidents of the county councils, the Union of municipalities, the Union of cities, the Union of communes, who were also our partners", added Nicolae Ciuca.

He also highlighted the fact that, despite the crises that marked the last years, the county councils signed financing contracts within the operational programs with a value of over three billion euros, most of this representing European funds.

"By accessing European funds within these programs, extensive digitization processes will be carried out in the administration, investments in the development and optimization of public transport systems, investments in the construction, rehabilitation, modernization and expansion of the county road network. At the same time, the projects submitted by the councils counties within the PNRR components will aim to develop and modernize the infrastructure, especially the hospital infrastructure, through the investments to be made within the county hospitals. I also noted the projects of the county councils related to the programs financed by government funds, namely the National Development Program Local, within which objectives worth over 6 billion lei are financed, and the 'Anghel Saligny' National Investment Program, through which objectives with a total value of over 5 billion lei will be financed", Ciuca also stated.