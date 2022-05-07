PM Ciuca: Protection and Guard Service successfully manages all missions entrusted to it

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Saturday sent a message on the occasion of the Day of the Protection and Guard Service (SPP), stating that, 32 years after its establishment, SPP successfully manages all the missions entrusted to it, benefiting from the trust of the Romanian institutions, as well as those of the NATO or EU member states.

"The day of the Protection and Guard Service is a good opportunity to express our appreciation and respect for the professionalism of the specialists of this essential structure of the national security system. Celebrating its 32nd anniversary today, the SPP Romania successfully manages all the missions entrusted to it, benefiting from the trust of the Romanian institutions, as well as those of the NATO or EU member states," the PM says.

Nicolae Ciuca underscored that the process of modernization and permanent adjustment to the challenges it has to manage, corroborated with the dedication of the professionals from the Protection and Guard Service, ensures the perspective of further strengthening this elite structure of the Romanian state. AGERPRES