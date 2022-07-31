PM Ciuca: Romania, democratic state, fighting against all forms of authoritarianism and radicalisation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Sunday, at "Haferland Week" Festival in Crit, Brasov County, said that Romania is a democratic state, with different, "even opposite" visions and ideas, but they must not become radical, which is why we must fight against any form of authoritarianism, excesses based on "nationalist-populist, racist or class doctrines."

"Our affiliation to Western civilization and the society of European nations requires us to share common values, not just common interests. I am telling you clearly: Romania is a democratic state that has made considerable efforts in the last 30 years to be a reliable partner among developed Western societies. We, the Romanians, chose this path when we removed the communist regime from power and we will not leave this path. Democracy is a complicated political regime, it works best through consensus and cooperation. Of course, in a democratic society there are different visions and ideas, even opposite, which must not become radical, but must be tolerated in order to reach consensus and balance. No democracy is perfect, but it is perfected through consolidation. We learn from each other and fight against any forms of authoritarianism, radicalisation, excesses based on nationalist-populist, racist or class doctrines. At the same time, democracy must be defended, despite all the obstacles, continuously investing our energy and confidence. Only this way, by participating in democracy, will we be able to understand its values, respect them and pass them on to our children through education," Ciuca said.

He added that the actions and speeches that promote hatred and violence in society must be fought "with all our strength," noting that the promotion of democratic values on which the peace and welfare of people are based must be promoted.

"Along with national sovereignty and the unity of the people, citizenship, the constitutional values derived from political pluralism and the rule of law, the right to identity represents one of the foundations of the democratic society in which we live. As Romanian citizens, we are equal in rights and we are free to preserve, develop and express our ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious identity, without discrimination and privileges. As a European and democratic society, we cannot think of the world we live in from the perspective of exclusion, violence, in all its forms, or the right of the strongest. As a democratic society, we must be strong and firm in defending our values. We must combat with all our strength those actions and speeches that promote hatred and violence within society and promote, through our actions and words, the democratic values on which the peace and welfare of our communities are based," the prime minister pointed out.

Ciuca highlighted that the Government he leads has the mission of ensuring political, social and economic stability, in a period with multiple interconnected crises and a war on the border, in the context where fundamental values are endangered, such as freedom, peace and prosperity.

"Peace and the welfare of the nation and its members are the fundamental goals of any democratic society, at the same time, freedom is the supreme value of any person who lives within such a society. The freedom to think, to be informed, to be educated, as well as the freedom to express one's ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious identity are all expressions of human freedom, equally protected and guaranteed by the Romanian state. We see today what dramatic consequences arise when fundamental values are put at risk because of the war started by Russia in Ukraine, not far from our borders. We know that on how we manage these crises now, together with our European and transatlantic partners, depends on our future and welfare in the years to come. That is why the Government I lead has this mission, not easy, to ensure political, social and economic stability, in a period with multiple interconnected crises and a war on the border, which changed the world we live in," said Ciuca. AGERPRES