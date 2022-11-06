PM Ciuca: Romania remains an attractive destination for foreign investors

Romania remains an attractive destination for investors from outside the borders, with our economy offering new opportunities for entrepreneurs, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"The increase by almost a third of the number of newly established companies running on foreign capital in Romania, in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year, confirms the fact that through government measures we managed to compensate for the effects of the instability generated by the war close to our borders. The high level of trust in the Romanian economy is also proven by the close collaboration we continue to have with member states of the European Union. According to the data provided by the National Trade Register Officer, the largest number of companies running on foreign capital belong to Italian investors, while the Dutch companies come first in terms of the total value of their capital, with these two countries being traditionally in the top of Romania's most important economic partners," said the Prime Minister, on Sunday evening, in a post on the Government's Facebook page, told Agerpres.

According to the head of the Executive, the dynamics of investments with foreign capital reveals another particularly important aspect - the orientation towards activities in the professional, administrative, scientific, technical and telecommunications sectors.

"They are areas aligned with European development strategies to which Romania is rallying through projects, reforms and investments undertaken through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and through the governing programme. The Romanian Government remains an honest partner of the business environment, as it has proven for almost one year after taking over the government," says Nicolae Ciuca.