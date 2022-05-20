PM Ciuca: Romania supports European path of the Republic of Moldova, but also of Ukraine and Georgia

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in western Cluj that Romania supports and helps the Republic of Moldova on its European course, but also Ukraine and Georgia.

"In the meetings we had in Bucharest and in Chisinau, we expressed our full support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova, as well as the European path of Ukraine and Georgia. We provided a financial support package of 100 million (EUR, ed. n.), we have also provided another 10 million (EUR, ed. n.) contribution so that the Republic of Moldova can cope with the crisis situation it is in, and at the level of the institutions, at the level of each ministry, we provide technical assistance so that it can respond. to all the requirements imposed by the start of the EU accession process," Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference held alongside Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode, MEP Daniel Buda and Mayor of Cluj-Napoca Emil Boc.AGERPRES