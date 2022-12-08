PM Ciuca: Romania to submit next week initial OECD accession memorandum

The initial memorandum for Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be submitted to the Paris-based organization next week, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting.

"We are continuing steps to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In accordance with the provisions of the accession roadmap, we will be in Paris next week to attend the OECD Economic Forum and on this occasion we will also file the initial memorandum for the process to gain momentum, as we undertook through the roadmap," Nicolae Ciuca said. AGERPRES