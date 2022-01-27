PM Ciuca: Romania's accession to OECD is a strategic goal after joining NATO and EU

Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a strategic goal after joining NATO and the EU, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, ahead of a visit to Bucharest by OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, shortly after the opening of accession negotiations.

"It is important to note that tomorrow [Friday] we will have an important visit from OECD Secretary-General Mr Cormann, which takes place after the opening of Romania's accession negotiations to this organisation. Most importantly, I would call it a strategic goal after joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and joining the European Union, because to us it is a stage of reforms and benefits to the citizens and, of course, part of the alignment of the Romanian society with the model of consolidated democracies. Together with the secretary general of the OECD, we will launch an economic survey of Romania, a document that represents an x-ray of the social and economic reality of the country and that offers solutions designed to generate development and welfare on a smart, sustainable and inclusive basis," Ciuca said at the beginning of a government meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.