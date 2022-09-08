PM Ciuca says agriculture, quality of life affected by drought facing Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that this year Romania has faced a drought that seriously affected not only agriculture, but also the quality of life of the people.

"It is clear that climate change affects, in the long term, the agriculture, public health, the energy system, transport and, of course, biodiversity. This is precisely why we have taken concrete measures and actions to help those affected by the effects of the drought," said the head of the Government, at the launch of the report "Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania", an event that was organized at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Ciuca showed that one of the measures of the Executive refers to the allocation of the necessary funds for the execution of rehabilitation works and investments in the irrigation systems, in order to be able to maintain the system in operation and increase its capacity.

Nicolae Ciuca recalled that the Interministerial Committee on Climate Change he coordinates, was established in April. The Prime Minister spoke about the need to adapt specific policies, in order to reach European milestones regarding the green economy.AGERPRES