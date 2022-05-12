PM Ciuca says Brussels authorities' approval secured to use EU funds for social package

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference in Alba Iulia on Thursday that European Investments and Projects Minister Marcel Bolos, who is currently in Brussels, informed him that he has secured the European officials' approval for all the state aid measures and the entire social package, so that they will benefit from European funding.

With the agreement in place, the "coalition decisions will be put into practice both through budget contribution, and with European funding," the head of the Executive declared.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday that Minister Bolos will go to Brussels this week for talks on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

At today's press conference in Alba Iulia, the Prime Minister said that in the current economic situation there is "just one solution", specifically that of absorbing as much European money as possible.

"They are available too, but it's the duty of the government to further ensure the absorption of European funds and of what we have constantly promoted, including through the governing program: investments. We need investments, and today in Alba Iulia we were able to enjoy this investment model that produces effects. Talking to investors who have reached a certain level and consider further investments sends out a very optimistic message for us. Our duty is to support these investments and think of ways the Romanian state can encourage and support them," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of the government also referred to the "Support for Romania" package which, he said, was designed without the inflation figures received this week, and which earmarks 60 percent of the funds for investments and 40 percent for social measures.

"We must continue to stand in solidarity, there are vulnerable people, vulnerable citizens who need the solidarity of us all. It has been proven throughout history that when we were united, when we stood together in solidarity, we were able to overcome any crisis. And I believe that Europe and all of us have learned from the previous economic crisis that we cannot get out of the woods through austerity measures, but rather through measures that can provide funding, money for investments," the Prime Minister concluded.

Nicolae Ciuca visited on Thursday two privately-owned companies - Transavia and Star Assembly, both located in Alba Iulia County.